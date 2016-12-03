Christmas cheer for courageous family

MERRY TIMES FOR DESERVING FAMILY: (left to right) Zarifa, Claudia, Michael, Murtza, Nicole, Marzia and Sadiqa.

THE Nadir Hussein family story sounds like something you would only see at a cinema.

Now they're being rewarded as staff from the Palms Pharmacy decided to gather a hamper, organised by year 8 Jetty High student Nicole Ferreira.

Sadiqa Nadir Hussein was only 17 when she brought her three siblings to Australia from Afghanistan.

Their mother had been murdered when a bomb planted by the Taliban destroyed her car and their father had also been killed fighting against them.

Now aged between 19 and 13, the family moved next door to the Ferreiras and have been living on their own since.

Nicole decided they deserved some extra Christmas cheer.

"A 19-year-old to be running the whole house is a pretty hard job," she said.

Pharmacy manager Michael Marceau said the team came together after the daughter of staff member Claudia Ferreira pitched the idea.

Sadiqa said she had been overwhelmed with the support she had received since moving to the country.

"It's good running the house but it is difficult."