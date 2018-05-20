Lynn guides Kolkata into IPL play-offs

KOLKATA Knight Riders have qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets while Rajasthan Royals ruined Royal Challengers Bangalore's bid in a 30-run victory.

Kolkata came back strongly through seamer Prasidh Krishna's 4-30 - including three wickets in the last over - to contain Hyderabad to a competitive 9-172.

Big-hitting Queenslander Chris Lynn notched a composed 55 off 43 balls and Robin Uthappa scored 45 as Kolkata cruised to 5-173 with two balls to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan (50) and Shreevats Goswami (35) gave Hyderabad a brisk start of 79 off 52 balls while captain Kane Williamson missed out on his ninth half- century in the tournament in a cameo of 36 off 17 balls.

Hyderabad, coached by former Australian Test batsman Tom Moody, were well placed for a big total at 1-127 in the 13th over before Williamson was caught at deep point, sparking a collapse of 8-45.

Lynn and Sunil Narine gave Kolkata a flying start of 52 runs off 22 deliveries before Narine (29) was dismissed after hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Chris Lynn watches the ball after playing a shot.

The Australian then featured in another half-century stand with Uthappa before holing out to long-off in the 14th over.

Uthappa missed his 50 when he top-edged Carlos Brathwaite, but captain Dinesh Karthik eased Kolkata to victory.

In Jaipur, legspinner Shreyas Gopal mopped up Bangalore's top order with 4-16 as Virat Kohli's side was bowled out for 134 in 19.2 overs, losing their last nine wickets for only 59 runs.

Rahul Tripathi scored a 58-ball 80 not out while opening for Rajasthan, filling the shoes of Jos Buttler, who returned to England for the first Test against Pakistan.

He had help from captain Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Heinrich Klaasen (32), playing his third match of the season, who lifted Rajasthan's total to 5-164.

It proved more than enough.

Offspinner Krishnappa Gowtham (1-6) bowled intelligently with the new ball and clean-bowled Kohli in his second over.

AB de Villiers (53 from 35) and Parthiv Patel (33) put the chase back on track.

But Shreyas hurt Bangalore badly when he broke the half-century stand by having Patel stumped and then caught Moeen Ali off his own bowling in the ninth over.

And when de Villiers was also stumped by Klaasen off Shreyas in the 13th over, Bangalore slipped to 6-98.

Adelaide Strikers bowler Ben Laughlin chipped in with 2-15 from two overs.