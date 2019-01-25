Menu
Hemsworth launches fitness app

by Amy Price
25th Jan 2019 7:37 AM
DEDICATED punters will have the chance to look like Chris Hemsworth for a mere $20 a month.

The Byron Bay-based movie star has entered the competitive health and fitness industry, and will next month launch an app globally called Centr, which markets a curated range of workouts and meal plans from the experts behind his famed Thor physique.

Centr revolves around three sections - Eat, Train and Live - and features Hemsworth and his actor wife Elsa Pataky going through daily workouts, meditations, and cooking demonstrations with 20 world-class experts, many of them Australian, including Hemsworth's personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

 

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are set to launch a health and fitness app, Centr, next month.
Others include Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson, MasterChef Australia success story Dan Churchill, former Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall, and chef Darren Robertson.

It is being marketed at a competitive price point of $19.99 a month, or $199.99 for one year.

Chris Hemsworth in the gym for his new app Centr. Picture: Greg Funnell
Announcing the project from Thailand, where he is filming Netflix movie Dhaka, Hemsworth said the app "gives you access to the same team of world-class experts in health and wellbeing that I've been fortunate enough to learn from over the years".

Others include Special Ops trainer Joseph Sakoda aka "Da Rulk", Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson and Plant Proof podcast founder Simon Hill.

His actor brother Liam Hemsworth commented "Just pre-ordered! Can't wait to look exactly like you @chrishemsworth".

