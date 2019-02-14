Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Davis in front of his electorate office when he was a Liberal National MP
Chris Davis in front of his electorate office when he was a Liberal National MP
News

Ex-MP awarded $1.4m in discrimination case

by Janelle Miles
12th Feb 2019 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has been ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in compensation to former state LNP politician Chris Davis after a tribunal found he was discriminated against.

Dr Davis took the Metro North Hospital and Health Service to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, claiming discrimination, after he missed out on a job as a geriatrician at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in August 2014.

He was the sole applicant for the position after the only other person who applied, who was not a geriatrician, was ruled to be unqualified.

Dr Davis's knockback for the position followed his sacking by then premier Campbell Newman as assistant health minister in May 2014 for speaking out against government policies, and subsequent resignation from Parliament.

In a 48-page judgment, QCAT senior member Clare Endicott said she was satisfied that Metro North Health had contravened the Anti-Discrimination Act in relation to Dr Davis.

She ordered the hospital and health service to pay him $1.45 million within 30 days.

"I find that the unlawful discriminatory conduct which ceased the recruitment process, and which prevented Dr Davis from being appointed to the senior medical officer position, caused Dr Davis loss and damage," Ms Endicott wrote.

"Dr Davis has been changed … from a confident, highly achieving medical professional capable of taking responsibility for the management and direction of an entire department of a major public hospital to an anxious, despondent, socially isolated person who demonstrates a lack of purpose, self-worth and drive.

"The tribunal finds that this deleterious impact has been long-lasting… and ongoing."

Comment was sought from the Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

While acknowledging the work and expertise of the tribunal in making its decision, Dr Davis said it would be inappropriate for him to comment in detail "as the matter is open to possible appeal".

But he said: "Getting this outcome has not been easy, being up against opponents who are extremely well-resourced by government and told me I couldn't win. The message is you can."

In a statement, the Metro North Hospital and Health Service said it was carefully considering the QCAT decision and seeking further legal advice.

"As an equal-opportunity employer, our selection processes and employment decisions are undertaken in a non-discriminatory way," it said.

More Stories

Show More
campbell newman chris davis discrimination editors picks qcat queensland health

Top Stories

    Premier promises funds for local stadium

    premium_icon Premier promises funds for local stadium

    News Gladys Berejiklian was in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    premium_icon TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    News A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast.

    Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    premium_icon Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    News The local protest is part of a nation-wide 'forest uprising'.