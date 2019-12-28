Menu
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
Chopper rescues man after 3m fall through roof

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
A MAN has been taken to hospital after falling three metres onto concrete last night.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called at 7.30pm on to Wooli to a reported person fallen 3 metres through a Perspex roof onto concrete.

The 47 year-old male patient was first attended to by ambulance paramedics, and suffered suspected head and spinal injuries in the fall

He was further stabilised with the assistance of the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before he was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

It has been a busy week for the hospital responding to various incidents within the Clarence Valley.

Last week, the chopper was called to the Nymboida River responding to reports of a 17 year-old female who had jumped from a bridge into the river injuring her back.

She was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and treatment

The chopper was called twice last week to Maclean Hospital transport patients for further treatment at Tweed Heads hospital, and once to Grafton to transport a 69-year-old man to Gold Coast University Hospital.

