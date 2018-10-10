Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was involved in the search for a missing 84-year-old man.
FOUND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was involved in the search for a missing 84-year-old man. Contributed
News

84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Oct 2018 9:24 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

A MISSING 84-year-old man was found in the Myrtle Creek area this morning after spending the night exposed to the elements.

After a coordinated air and ground search, which included the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, the male was located around 7.15am beside his quad bike after he was reported missing yesterday.

A media spokesperson from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter said the man suffered bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of a missing 84-year-old old man in the Myrtle Creek area. He was found beside his quad bike suffering bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of a missing 84-year-old old man in the Myrtle Creek area. He was found beside his quad bike suffering bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia.
editors picks missing man myrtle creek search westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Advocating for wounded veterans

    Advocating for wounded veterans

    News Spare a thought for returned service men and women on World Mental Health Day.

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    Stand out, chill on the beach

    Stand out, chill on the beach

    News Community support Mental Health Month.

    Wildlife concerns over bypass designs

    premium_icon Wildlife concerns over bypass designs

    News Koala crossings at a minimum, local conservationists say.

    Premier calls for immigration ‘breather’

    premium_icon Premier calls for immigration ‘breather’

    Politics Gladys Berejiklian calls for a “new dawn” on population policy.

    Local Partners