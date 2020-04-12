Menu
Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter
Chopper airlifts man with serious burns to Gold Coast

Adam Hourigan
12th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN has been flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast Hospital with serious burns after an incident while clearing.

Coffs/Clarence police said that a 47-year-old man was clearing some property around 6pm Saturday night with a bulldozer.

They believe the man was also burning off debris and attempted to move some of the pile while it was still on fire.

The police spokesman said that it's unknown how flames then spread to the bulldozer, causing the man to suffer burns to his arms and torso.

The man was able to extinguish the fire himself, and returned to his home and called emergency services.

Ambulance NSW paramedics treated the man on scene, before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called, where the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised him for the flight to the Gold Coast.

He was last reported in a serious but stable condition.

It was the second operation for the chopper service on Saturday, when tasked on a medical retrieval to Coffs Harbour Hospital to transfer a 60 year old male to John Hunter Hospital suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the patient prior to the flight to Newcastle.

