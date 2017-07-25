Choose wisely and get what you need

DECISIONS, decisions, decisions.

There is a lot to think about when looking for a service provider.

Here are some things to consider when choosing:

Which of the providers in my area can offer the kinds of supports I may need?

Do the supports offered by any of the providers meet my personal needs and help me achieve any of the goals I've set for myself?

Will the provider work to support me as an individual with rights?

How will the provider ensure I have choice and control over how it supports me?

Can the provider guarantee flexibility of support that fits my life?

What skills and experience do their staff members have?

Does the provider charge a fair price?

What evidence can the provide show to me that it delivers high quality support?

Does the provider have feedback and complaints systems that are independent of their service delivery systems?

What do other people with disability or carers say about the quality of the support the provider delivers to them?