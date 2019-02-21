Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Doey Choi leads the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville after the opening round at -6.
Australian Doey Choi leads the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville after the opening round at -6. Golf NSW
Sport

Choi is just chilling with the clubhouse lead

21st Feb 2019 4:00 PM

'JUST chill!" That's the plan for NSW Amateur Doey Choi, the surprise early leader at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville after a brilliant 6-under 66 to lead the morning wave of players on day one.

Choi, the reigning Queensland and South Australian Amateur champion, amassed eight birdies against two dropped shots at the highly regarded Bonville layout to lead by two from Swedish Solheim Cup player Madelene Sagstrom.

Photos
View Gallery

Hannah Green and Whitney Hillier are the leading Australian professionals, part of a three-way tie for third at 3-under alongside Swede Jenny Haglund on a day which saw just 13 players break par in the morning groups.

The 18-year-old, who plays out of Concord Golf Club in Sydney, had a stellar amateur season in 2018 but said she had few expectations coming into this week after not playing her best at last week's ISPS Handa Australian Women's Open.

Hannah Green and Whitney Hillier are the leading Australian professionals, part of a three-way tie for third at 3-under alongside Swede Jenny Haglund on a day which saw just 13 players break par in the morning groups.

Follow more of the action here.

More Stories

australian ladies classic bonville golf resort golf pacific bay resort tournament
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lucky escape from fiery single vehicle smash

    premium_icon Lucky escape from fiery single vehicle smash

    News A woman has walked away from a fiery single-vehicle smash on the Waterfall Way near Bellingen.

    • 21st Feb 2019 4:20 PM
    • 1 JohnnyMay
    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    News Coffs Harbour City Council has ramped up its bypass push

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G

    Duo charged after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

    premium_icon Duo charged after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

    News Queensland pair arrested on mid north coast.