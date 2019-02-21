Choi is just chilling with the clubhouse lead

'JUST chill!" That's the plan for NSW Amateur Doey Choi, the surprise early leader at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville after a brilliant 6-under 66 to lead the morning wave of players on day one.

Choi, the reigning Queensland and South Australian Amateur champion, amassed eight birdies against two dropped shots at the highly regarded Bonville layout to lead by two from Swedish Solheim Cup player Madelene Sagstrom.

Hannah Green and Whitney Hillier are the leading Australian professionals, part of a three-way tie for third at 3-under alongside Swede Jenny Haglund on a day which saw just 13 players break par in the morning groups.

The 18-year-old, who plays out of Concord Golf Club in Sydney, had a stellar amateur season in 2018 but said she had few expectations coming into this week after not playing her best at last week's ISPS Handa Australian Women's Open.

Hannah Green and Whitney Hillier are the leading Australian professionals, part of a three-way tie for third at 3-under alongside Swede Jenny Haglund on a day which saw just 13 players break par in the morning groups.

Follow more of the action here.