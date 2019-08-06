Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Chocolate thief throws tantrum, causes over $1100 damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHOCOLATE thief was caught in the act, chucked a tantrum, threw the goods on the floor and smashed a glass door on his way out.

Richard James Dobson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Dobson entered the George St Foodworks store at 9.45am on January 28, walked straight to the confectionery aisle and was witnessed placing chocolates inside his shirt.

She said the witness then approached Dobson about the hidden chocolates and he pulled them out, threw them on the floor and left the shop.

Ms Kurtz said he smashed a glass door on his way out, causing $1130.66 damage.

Dobson was ordered to pay restitution for the door and sentenced to a four-month head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for six months. Convictions were recorded.

chocolate foodworks george street rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    premium_icon Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    Crime “WHAT'S happening is that people are walking around with baseball bats taking the matter into their own hands.”

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.

    Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    premium_icon Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    News As the old saying goes ‘good things come to those who wait’.

    Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    premium_icon Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    News The mayor will meet with all councillors on Tuesday afternoon.