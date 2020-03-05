Chocolate bananas, from mini to extra large

The Big Banana has been covered in chocolate to celebrate the release of Allen's new bite-sized chocolate covered mini bananas.

The Big Banana has been covered in chocolate to celebrate the release of Allen's new bite-sized chocolate covered mini bananas.

NOTICED something strange about the Big Banana lately?

For the first time in its history, the 13-metre-long and five-metre-high landmark got a makeover as a chocolate-like syrup was poured over the banana to mark the unveiling of a new mini chocolate bananas by Allen's .

But don't worry the team at Allen's saved the real chocolate for the mini bananas.

The spectacular meeting of two icons was orchestrated by a stuntman who was bananas enough to climb to the top and pour 180-litres of the special syrup to make the magical moment a reality.

It took a total of 18 people, 13 buckets, two safety harnesses, and one daredevil to change the face of The Big Banana.

The pour took a total of 91 minutes to complete.

When it comes to the 'real peel', the team at Allen's has made the perfect bite-sized treat, covering its cherished banana lolly in delicious milk chocolate.

The twist on this classic will not only melt-in-your-mouth, but they are also gluten free and have no artificial colours and flavours.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery, Joyce Tan, said, "Allen's is a proud Aussie brand many of us have grown up with, so when we decided to make our much-loved original bananas bite-sized and cover them in chocolate, there was only one way to mark the occasion."

"The Big Banana is an iconic landmark that has created many special memories for Aussies across the country, and has also been a big supporter of Allen's banana lollies, so we're thrilled to be the first confectionery brand in the world to give this great icon an 'apeeling' makeover to celebrate our new Allen's Mini Chocolate Bananas.

"After all, the only thing better than one Australian icon being given a delicious chocolate makeover, is two Australian icons being made over."

Allen's Mini Chocolate Bananas are available in the chocolate aisle nationwide in Coles, independent grocers and convenience stores.