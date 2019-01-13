Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Chinchilla birth unit aborted

by Jackie Sinnerton
13th Jan 2019 10:36 AM

A RURAL Queensland maternity unit will close this week - just two months after Health Minister Steven Miles announced it would reopen.

The Chinchilla maternity unit had been on bypass to Dalby since December 2018 and reopened in November.

It closed again for the Christmas holidays until December 27, and by New Year, the decision was made that services would not be available from January 17.

"The ongoing issues with maternity in Chinchilla are farcical and the show depth and breadth of mismanagement and lazy recruitment, the Maternity Consumer Network's Alecia Staines said.

"Those making decisions have total disregard for the community and the mental and emotional wellbeing of the birthing population."

Women from Taroom will have to travel more than 250km to give birth at Dalby, while Chinchilla women face an 80km drive to Dalby.

"Following community consultation in 2018, it was clear the chinchilla community wanted to transition to a midwife-led model of care," Mr Miles said.

"Darling Downs HHS is currently recruiting additional staff to make this happen."

Mr Miles said the closure was temporary. He also revealed the Rural Maternity Taskforce, set up after a Sunday Mail investigation into winding back obstetric services in rural areas, would visit four sites next month - Theodore, Roma, Mt Isa, and Ingham, to investigate problems. 

More Stories

birth unit chinchilla maternity services maternity ward steven miles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

    News A total of 23 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

    • 13th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Gamers go at it during 12-hour marathon

    premium_icon Gamers go at it during 12-hour marathon

    News The inaugural Coffs Gaming League 12-hour LAN party was a success.

    Last drinks for violent patrons

    premium_icon Last drinks for violent patrons

    News They will be barred from the 30 participating licensed venues.

    Gophers won't go far around these streets

    premium_icon Gophers won't go far around these streets

    News A problematic offence common in many neighbourhoods

    Local Partners