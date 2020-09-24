Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
In the latest round of political tit-for-tat, two Australian scholars have been barred from entering China, without any explanation.
In the latest round of political tit-for-tat, two Australian scholars have been barred from entering China, without any explanation.
Politics

China’s bizarre move against Australia

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
24th Sep 2020 3:02 PM

Two Australian scholars have been banned from entering China, despite neither of them seemingly having plans to go.

A report in Chinese government mouthpiece the Global Times said Clive Hamilton, author of Silent Invasion, and Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Alex Joske had been banned from entering the country.

There has been no explanation of why the two men were banned from entering China.

 

Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Alex Joske. Picture: Gary Ramage
Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Alex Joske. Picture: Gary Ramage

 

Author Clive Hamilton.
Author Clive Hamilton.

 

It comes as Australian researchers have identified and mapped more than 380 suspected detention centres in the Xinjiang region, including "re-education camps" and high-security prison-style facilities.

The database, compiled by the ASIP is the world's most extensive.

 

 

It's the latest in an ongoing tit-for-tat between Australia and China, which has resulted in Australian journalists Bill Birtles and Michael Smith being rushed out of China, and Chinese academics Chen Hong and Li Jianjun having their visas cancelled.

In a tweet, Birtles said the latest move from China was "puzzling", because unlike the Chinese academics who had existing Australian visas, neither Joske or Hamilton "had visas to cancel or were applying to go to China".

Hamilton tweeted: "There go my travel plans."

 

 

Originally published as China's bizarre move against Australia

australia china politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Coast beckons as Surfer Groms Comp Series arrives

        Premium Content Coffs Coast beckons as Surfer Groms Comp Series arrives

        Surfing The 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series hits Coffs Harbour this weekend

        • 24th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

        Premium Content What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

        Opinion From fruit picking conditions to trouble for The NSW Nationals.

        GOALFEST: Defenders' nightmare as 28 hit the net

        Premium Content GOALFEST: Defenders' nightmare as 28 hit the net

        Soccer CPL midweek round is one for the strikers as Boambee and Coffs City bang em’ in for...

        ‘REMARKABLE’: World-first cancer project on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content ‘REMARKABLE’: World-first cancer project on the Coffs Coast

        News Three year initiative is being rolled out in other cancer centres.