Chilly start to the day brings fresh overnight low

Temperatures are rising on the Coffs Coast this morning after a chilly start to the day.

AS the day warms up and the frost and dew lift from the valleys many are reflecting on the coldest overnight low on the Coffs Coast for 2017.

The official Coffs Harbour overnight low saw the mercury plummet to one degrees, with many bushland locations dipping even further towards freezing point.

Temperatures are this morning on the rise towards an expected maximum of 20 degrees.

Showing the impact of a statewide cold front the overnight low in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday was 8 degrees compared with the one degree low overnight.

Tomorrow overnight temperatures will fall to four degrees in Coffs Harbour before a change sees the daytime maximum rise to a forecast 26 degrees on Friday.

The current weather situation, the Bureau of Meteorology reports, is this:

A high pressure system over South Australia is moving east and is expected to lie over New South Wales for the next few days.

During Thursday, the high will move to the northern Tasman Sea, making way for a cold front passing through the south of the state late Thursday and Friday.

Another high is then expected to move into northern New South Wales over the weekend and a cold front will affect the far south.