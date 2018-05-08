Chilling warning over dangerous new challenge

A dangerous new playground challenge has left a teenage girl with such a badly blistered arm that she may require a skin graft.

The "deodorant challenge" involves spraying the aerosol on a person's bare skin for as long as possible, often resulting in nasty burns.

English mum Jamie Prescott shared pictures of her daughter Ellie's injury to Facebook as a warning to other parents.

"These are the damaging results of something known as 'The Deodorant Challenge' which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible," Jamie wrote.

"It's that simple and results in severe secondary burns. The pictures below are that of my Year 10 daughter's arm THREE WEEKS ON which may still as yet require a skin graft."