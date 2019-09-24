Menu
Chilling footage of girl rescued under train

by Shireen Khalil
24th Sep 2019 11:13 AM

 

Chilling footage shows the heroic moment two New York passengers jumped onto train tracks to save a little girl's life.

The dramatic rescue unfolded on Monday at Kingsbridge Road station where two men tried to pull the five-year-old girl from underneath a stationary train.

Horrified onlookers can be heard screaming as one man lays on his stomach encouraging the girl, who was wearing a pink backpack, to slowly crawl towards him.

 

Two commuters can be seen trying to grab the little girl from underneath the New York subway train. Picture: Supplied
In the footage, a woman can be heard crying as she says, "Little by little my love."

Another man wearing a yellow jumper then leaps onto the track to help the man rescue the terrified girl.

The man wearing a white T-shirt then grabs the girl and hands her to a woman up on the platform.

Police said the two good Samaritans were taken to St Barnabas Hospital for treatment, while the young girl was rushed to New York's Jacobi Medical Centre with minor injuries.

 

The five-year-old suffered minor injuries. Picture: Supplied
It is understood the girl's father, a 45-year-old man, committed suicide at the station.

Witness Jennifer Hub, 40, told the New York Post the little girl was "small enough she could roll because she only has a few abrasions on her forehead and arm".

She said it "hurt her as a mother" to witness the horrifying incident.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0.

The man hands the girl to passengers on the platform. Picture: Supplied
