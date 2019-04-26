Chilling audio revealed: ‘Daddy did it’

An 11-minute audio clip was made public on Friday in which NFL star Tyreek Hill and his fiancee discuss the alleged beatings he gave to their three-year-old son - who is now "terrified" of him, according to his mother.

"You need to be terrified of me too, b***h," Hill allegedly says on the recording. "That's why you can't keep a f***ing man."

The audio clip was obtained by KCTV and played during a broadcast. It is believed to have been made in early March while Chiefs wide receiver Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were walking through Dubai's international airport.

Sources told KCTV Espinal kept the recording as an "insurance policy" and sent it to at least one friend for safekeeping.

Hill, 25, was able to avoid criminal charges in Kansas, it was revealed on Thursday, after being reported for a domestic incident that reportedly left his son with a broken arm.

"We believe a crime has occurred, however, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime," the Johnson County District Attorney's office said in a statement announcing the dropped charges.

"We are deeply troubled by this situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question. We believe that a crime has occurred.

"However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed the crime against this child."

During their conversation, Hill and Espinal can be heard discussing their son's broken arm and how to handle police.

"He is terrified of you!" Espinal says, describing the boy. "And you say that he respects you, but it's not respect."

Hill can be heard firing back: "He respects me."

Espinal goes on to tell him that the boy has repeatedly accused the NFL star of attacking him, allegedly telling her that "daddy punches me".

"Which you do, when he starts crying," Espinal says on the audio clip. "You make him open up his arms and you punch him in the chest. And then if he gets in trouble, you get the belt out."

Describing the broken arm incident, Espinal claimed that their son told her: "Daddy did it."

"Why did he say daddy did it?" she can be heard asking. "Why did he say daddy did it?"

Hill was investigated for two separate incidents involving his son before his case was dropped this week. Police were called to his home on March 15 for the broken arm.

"I didn't do nothing," Hill says at one point on the recording.

The former Oklahoma State standout released a statement on Friday, saying his son's "health and happiness" was his "number one priority".

"I love and support my family above anything," Hill said. "I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this.

"My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win."

This article first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission