Emiliano Sala's plane has disappeared over the English channel
Soccer

Missing Premier League star's chilling audio

by Staff Writers with AFP
23rd Jan 2019 11:44 AM

A CHILLING audio message has emerged following the shock disappearance of Cardiff signing Emiliano Sala.

The Argentinian striker is heard to suggest the plane he was on, which remains missing, was 'falling apart' and reports hearing 'weird noises.'

Guernsey police have suspended their search for the plane and will continue looking when the sun rises in the UK, but hopes the record signing and his pilot will be found alive are'slim.'

Argentinian media outlet Ole have released the audio, which is thought to have been sent by Sala to a group of close friends via Whatsapp shortly before he vanished.

"Hello, little brothers, how are you crazy people?" Sala says.

"Brother, I'm dead, I was here in Nantes doing things, things, things, things and things, and it never stops, it never stops, it never stops.

The search for the plane carrying Sala, pictured playing for his former club Nantes, has been suspended.
"I'm here on a plane that looks like it's about to fall apart, and I'm going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team…

"Let's see what happens, so, how are you brothers and sisters, all right?

"If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don't know if they are going to send someone to look for me because they cannot find me, but you know … Dad, how scared am I!"

Police said floating objects had been seen in the water but they were unable to confirm whether they were from the light aircraft that disappeared from radar Monday night off the coast of Guernsey as it made the journey from Nantes.

The 28-year-old Sala had spent the previous hours saying farewell to teammates at the French city's soccer team after Cardiff signed him for a club-record fee last week.

"After all this time, the weather's quite cold, the water is very cold out there ... I am not expecting anyone to be alive," Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said.

"We just don't know how it disappeared at the end of yesterday. It just completely vanished."

Authorities have found no sign of those on board.

"If they did land on the water," Guernsey Police said, "the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim."

