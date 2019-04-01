Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

School strike for climate
Letters to the Editor

'Children used for political agenda' in protests

1st Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILDREN being used for a political agenda.

Have we lost the plot by supporting children protesting instead of going to school, to put it bluntly why would anyone support truancy?

Have the State Government lost the plot also?

Isn't attending classes by going to school legal anymore?

This just promotes legalised sanctioned truancy flies in face of Department of Education legal requirements and responsibilities.

Shame, shame, shame.

ROB BERRY, Toowoomba

More Stories

climate change strike letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Armed robbers threaten staff, stolen car seized

    Armed robbers threaten staff, stolen car seized

    News POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an armed robbery threatening employees at a licensed premises.

    Facing their day in court

    premium_icon Facing their day in court

    News The individuals in court this week for drink or drug driving.

    Never lose our sense of humour Australia

    Never lose our sense of humour Australia

    News Shane Jacobson at The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club

    Inquiry into the drug ice calls for submissions

    premium_icon Inquiry into the drug ice calls for submissions

    News It will look into the prevalence and impact of ice