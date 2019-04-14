Children taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

TWO children are among four people taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at Hodgson Vale Rd and the New England Highway about 4.45pm.

Two cars collided leaving one woman trapped inside one of the vehicles, who was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

#HodgsonVale - Paramedics have transported a total of four patients in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Hodgson Vale Road and New England Highway at 4.41pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 13, 2019

A woman in the second vehicle, which also had two children inside, was assessed at the scene.

All four were taken to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions.