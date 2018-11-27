Children put first at Ohana

OHANA has been supporting families on the Mid North Coast since 2014 and cares for children from six weeks to school age in age-appropriate learning environments at four centres.

The company ethos is "We are family, a place to grow. Life skills and education are just the beginning'' and this is reflected in the attitude of the owners and staff where we are all about family and creating a space where the children feel comfortable and happy.

Being locally based with three centres on the Coffs Coast and one at Grafton, we have built up a knowledgeable network of caring educators and qualified teachers.

This scale has allowed us to provide a group-based approach in rolling out supportive curriculum and learning experiences as well as key professional development for all our staff while keeping our care and education anchored in a small centre-based approach.

A key cornerstone of our centres is being built around a modern natural playground where we have real grass and native habitats for children to engage, learn and explore in the outdoor environment. We find these spaces to be calming and promote interactive social skills and learning.

Ohana's aim is to always be supportive of the children's needs and the family's requirements.

The children are at the forefront of our programming, ensuring that we are following the children's interests, rather than just a syllabus.

We spend time with the families to get to know them and make them feel at ease in leaving their children in our care. This ensures that we are creating partnerships with our families and including them in all that we do, hence our name Ohana, meaning "family” in Hawaiian.

Each centre provides nappies, hats and sunscreen, and importantly with most families experiencing a busy lifestyle, we provide all the children's meals. These are freshly prepared daily by an in-house chef who is a working mother and understands the importance of supplying well-balanced and nutritious meals.

We follow the government guidelines on nutrition and access to quality food and drink. Our chef is even preparing natural home-based foods for our babies that are not yet on solid food.

Many of our centres have incorporated the educational experience in preparing and cooking their own afternoon teas. This is a wonderful experience for the children, who love eating their own handmade muffins and cakes.

Our centres strive to provide an active learning environment across all age groups whereby the children can explore and investigate their own interests which interacts or extends the children as they learn to socialise and grow through play-based learning.

This is supported with structured learning for the older children in preparing them for school. Each of our centres uses smartboards to support this.

To find out more visit a centre, call us on 66564664 or visit our website www.ohanaelc.com.au.