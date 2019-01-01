Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Children injured in three car smash

by Talisa Eley
1st Jan 2019 1:53 PM

TWO children have been injured after a car ploughed into a row of parked cars in the cityâ€™s north this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Gainsborough Drive and Halifax Circuit just before 10am.

A spokeswoman said the boys, aged below 10, were passengers in the moving vehicle when it collided with two cars parked by the side of the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said pair suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The driver was not injured, and will undergo mandatory alcohol testing.

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency gold coast pimpama

Top Stories

    'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

    premium_icon 'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

    News Most NYE revellers in Coffs Harbour were on their 'best behaviour', but there were some incidents - including a robbery.

    • 1st Jan 2019 1:15 PM
    Reptile expert talks down tall tales

    premium_icon Reptile expert talks down tall tales

    News With the summer months upon us snakes are more active

    Keep 'em up

    Keep 'em up

    News BJ Charter has raised a staggering amount for the Westpac Helicopter

    Be on the safe side and log on with Marine Rescue

    Be on the safe side and log on with Marine Rescue

    News Increase your chances of survival if something does go wrong.

    Local Partners