Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured.
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured. Philippe Coquerand
Breaking

Children hurt in Bruce Highway crash

Bill Hoffman
by
5th May 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and ambulance officers were called to a Bruce Highway accident just north of the Bli Bli off-ramp this morning after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail while avoiding a kangaroo.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered possible whiplash injuries as a result of the impact.

A third person was also treated for minor injuries

The accident happened just before 6am.

The spokesperson said the two children and another occupant were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

bli bli bruce highway crash editors picks kangaroo police queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    premium_icon Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    News VULNERABLE people in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca who need help with legal problems will benefit from the establishment of a new free legal service.

    • 5th May 2019 11:12 AM
    Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

    premium_icon Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

    News Loud explosion heard as house completely destroyed

    Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    Health Local GPs say it is "too easy" to blame anti-vaxxers

    Big chunk of change shows confidence in city centre

    premium_icon Big chunk of change shows confidence in city centre

    News Coffs' city block sells for serious dollars