Sydney bus crash: Grays Point students hospitalised after accident
Children hospitalised after school bus crash

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
27th Nov 2020 11:02 AM
Terrified parents received the phone call you "never want to get" after a bus carrying 40 children in Sydney's south crashed into a car.

The bus was travelling on Peninsular Rd, Grays Point, taking students from Grays Point Public School before it hit a car which pulled out of a cross-street.

NSW Ambulance paramedics went to the crash around 9am treating children and the driver of the car for shock and minor injuries.

A school bus carrying about 40 children has collided with a car in Grays Point, leaving two children injured. Picture: 7News
Paramedics took two students to Sutherland Shire Hospital for further treatment. They are in a stable condition.

An NSW Ambulance spokesman said the primary school-aged children had injuries to their arms.

Leesha Cooke told The Daily Telegraph her heart dropped when she got a phone call from her 12-year-old son Riley who was travelling on the bus.

A school bus carrying about 40 children has collided with a car in Grays Point, leaving two children injured. Picture: 7News
"I was told a P-plater pulled out in front of the bus and then the bus driver slammed the brakes on," she said.

"Riley phoned us when my partner and I were at home getting ready for work. All I heard was 'bus' and 'accident' before we raced down there.

"You never want to get these types of phone calls from your kids. It was terrifying."

NSW Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

 

Originally published as Children hospitalised after Sydney school bus crash

