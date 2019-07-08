Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews scour the Amamoor State Forest for three missing children.
Emergency crews scour the Amamoor State Forest for three missing children. Nambour and district SES
News

Children go missing on family trip to Amamoor Forest

scott kovacevic
by
8th Jul 2019 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY trip to the Cedar Grove Camping Area took a six hour-detour into alarm on Saturday when three children went missing in the Amamoor State Forest.

The children, two 16-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy, were reported missing by their family just before 3.30pm.

"They went for a walk and went off track a little bit," police said.

The children were found after a six-hour search.
The children were found after a six-hour search. Nambour and district SES

A joint search by police and SES crews from Gympie, Kenilworth and Nambour ensued and the children were found safely about 9pm.

MORE GYMPIE REGION NEWS

* Glenwood airlift ends tragic week for Gympie region

* Hinterland pub gets surprise visit

Police said the children used their mobile phones to stay in contact with their family during the search.

"It doesn't look like they were in any danger."

amamoor amamoor state forest mary valley police search and rescue ses
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    premium_icon Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    Music Suspected drug-related fatalities at NSW music festivals will go under the microscope, with six deaths to be examined. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

    Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

    premium_icon Police focus on problem area after string of break-ins

    News Insp. O'Reilly has responded to a number of questions.

    EXPOSED: The 15 in court for drink or drug driving

    premium_icon EXPOSED: The 15 in court for drink or drug driving

    News Several face Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

    Community comes together for Naidoc Week

    premium_icon Community comes together for Naidoc Week

    News Photo galleries: NAIDOC Week - Voice, Treaty, Truth.