Menu
Login
News

Children begged police to protect them from abuse

Chloe Lyons
by
6th Feb 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIRL who tried to stop her mother's violent partner from attacking her family was grabbed by the throat and pushed away in a "serious" example of domestic violence on the Coast.

On December 23, police were called to a Maroochydore home following reports of a verbal argument and when they are arrived were greeted by four scared children "begging" them for help.

The man - who can't be named to protect the identity of his victims - had been picking on his partner's son calling him a "sook" and a "girl".

He later went into the child's room while he was playing video games, put his hand on his face, pushed him down and called him a "weak b----".

The man then turned on his partner and called her a "d---head" before he pushed her multiple times.

Her daughter tried to intervene, but he grabbed her by the neck, pushed her away and said "f--- off, little b----".

He yesterday pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Lawyer Luke Bull told the court that his client and his client's partner were both intoxicated at the time of the offences and they'd both agreed to stop drinking while they worked on their relationship.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told the man "this sort of behaviour is typical of a weak, cowardly person" and warned child safety could get involved.

The man was fined $950 with convictions recorded and the domestic violence order was extended until 2022.

child abuse court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Jobs going on the Coffs Coast

    Jobs going on the Coffs Coast

    News From truck driving, managing a hair salon to book keeping, there's a range of jobs currently on offer across the Coffs Coast.

    Mum goes from trainee to mentor

    Mum goes from trainee to mentor

    News Case study on the New Careers for Aboriginal People (NCAP) program.

    Save the Sawtell town pool

    Save the Sawtell town pool

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Focus on mental health in the workplace

    Focus on mental health in the workplace

    News One in six working age people live with mental illness in time

    Local Partners