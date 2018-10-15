Menu
A shed at Kalka Shades was damaged in a fire.
Crime

Children charged with sports facility shed arson

15th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

12.30PM: INITIAL investigations suggest the children charged after a sports shed fire in Rockhampton used a cigarette lighter and accelerant to start the blaze. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliott described the crime as "very opportunistic". 

"I think it was just a random act," he said. 

"I don't think there's any concern out there for the community.

"It was just a case of a couple of young people making wrong decisions."

Det Snr Sgt Elliott said there was significant damage to the shed, but it could easily have been worse had emergency crews not been called so quickly. 

EARLIER: DETECTIVES have charged two children in relation to a suspicious shed fire in Rockhampton over the weekend.

Officers from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit have dealt with two young people under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act following investigations into an alleged arson at Kalka Shades on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1pm, a storage shed at a sports facility was reportedly set alight causing significant damage to the building and contents.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information after a press conference with police this afternoon.

arson charges detective editors picks kalka shades qps rockhampton cib
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

