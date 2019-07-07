Ripped apart: Photos show impact of fatal Childers crash

CRASH: Two RACQ LifeFlight helicopters were tasked to the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash north of Childers last night. One man died at the scene.

THE fatal crash north of Childers yesterday evening was an "accident waiting to happen", according to police.

The crash, which happened at about 6.30pm at the intersection of Old Creek Rd, involved a black Jeep and a blue Toyota Yaris.

The blue Yaris was travelling north on the Bruce Highway, and the Jeep was travelling south from Apple Tree Creek into Childers.

Childers Police officer in charge Sergeant Jeff Faye said the three male passengers in the blue Yaris were all 18 years old and from the Sunshine Coast.

WRECK: The blue Toyota Yaris involved in Friday evening's fatal crash which happened north of Childers. One Sunshine Coast man died at the scene. Katie Hall

In the crash, the back passenger of the Yaris was ejected from the car and found on the side of the road with critical injuries.

The front passenger of the Yaris, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene.

And while Sgt Faye said police were seeking information from the public on the crash, he also put out a call for information on a blue Toyota hatchback which was seen driving "erratically" north on the Bruce Highway yesterday evening.

"Police are seeking information in relation to a royal blue Toyota hatch which was travelling on the Bruce Highway north from Maryborough at about 6.00pm last night," Sgt Faye said.

"We had some complaints about the driver of that vehicle and the way they were driving was of serious concern.

"Hopefully some people have footage of the high speed driving, crossing centre lines and maybe overtaking when it is unsafe to do so on the highway travelling north from Maryborough, most likely from the Sunshine Coast, late yesterday afternoon."

Sgt Faye said drivers must be patient with eachother, and to take care while on the road, especially during school holidays.

He called for drivers who may have witnessed the crash to come forward with information or dashcam footage to Policelink as soon as possible by calling 131 444.