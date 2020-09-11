A trained childcare educator facing a raft of drugs and other charges has fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Anikee Doreen Judy Sarre, 25 of Mountain Creek appeared via video link from custody.

She pleaded guilty to speeding, driving without a licence and drug driving but still has another six charges yet to face.

Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook

The court heard she had been looking after a friend's child while the mother headed to Woodford to see her boyfriend and while she usually did not drive, had later made the decision to do her friend a favour by going to pick her up.

The court heard that despite turning to drugs in recent times, Sarre had started persuing new career opportunities by studying fitness while in custody.

She pleaded guilty to all charged and was fined $1800, and disqualified from driving for a total of 30 months.

She will also return to court on January 15 to one count each of wilful damage, possessing drug utensils or pipes and obstructing police and two counts of breaching bail.

Originally published as Childcare educator's downward spiral into drug use