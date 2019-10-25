Menu
Rainbow Early Education Centre in Casino. Susanna Freymark
Crime

Childcare centre accused of not protecting children

Susanna Freymark
by
25th Oct 2019 9:21 AM
THE case against a Casino childcare centre continued in Casino Local Court yesterday.

The NSW Department of Education represented by Peter Walsh, will allege incidents at the Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino included a staff member inflicting physical harm on a child at the centre, leaving a hand mark on their skin, in August 2017.

The department will allege a range of incidents at the centre were not properly reported and that children were not properly protected from harm.

The 46-year-old director of the centre, Ms Liesl Pyke-Nott personally faces four counts of having liability when a body corporate contravenes and one charge of giving false information to a regulatory authority on May 21 last year with regard to the staff member inflciting harm.

LPN Childcare Pty Ltd, which runs the Rainbow Station Early Education Centre is facing two counts of not protecting children from harm or hazard, two counts of failing to report information and educators not meeting required qualifications.

Ms Pyke-Nott's solicitor said she would defend every charge before the court

The matter was listed for a five minute mention on November 7 in Casino Local Court.

