Subscribe
Child suffers head injury in rollover near state's border

Tara Miko
by
9th Jan 2019 8:40 AM
A CHILD was taken to hospital with a head injury after a terrifying incident on a rural highway southwest of Toowoomba last night.

The male child and two adults were travelling in a semi-trailer truck carting food stuffs when it and a trailer towed behind a bus was side-swiped on the Newell Highway about 10pm.

Emergency services reported the refrigeration truck rolled off the highway 40km south of Goondiwindi near Boggabilla.

The truck leaked about 200 litres of diesel after it rolled.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services from Goondiwindi responded to the incident and worked with NSW police and Queensland Ambulance paramedics securing the area.

The two adults and a child in the truck managed to free themselves from the vehicle.

A QAS spokeswoman said a male child was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital in a stable condition with a minor cut to his head.

