Child suffered seizure at Orion Lagoon

A YOUNG boy thought to have been involved in a near drowning incident at Orion Lagoon had a medical episode says the council.

A council spokesperson said they understood "the young child had a seizure".

"Lifeguards were in attendance throughout the incident," the spokesperson said.

"They were with the child at the side of the lagoon, ensuring the child was not moved while having the seizure to protect from injury.

"The child's mother was also in attendance.

"Council has reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.

"QAS was contacted by the duty manager. Oxygen was set up and first aid supplied.

"More than 9,000 people attended the lagoon last weekend and lifeguards were required to assist in only five minor incidents."

Paramedics were called to the lagoon at 5.10pm to treat a male child.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was treated at the scene for a "near drowning" and then transported to the Queensland Children's Hostpial in a serious condition.

The spokeswoman could not comment on whether the child had suffered a medical episode while in the lagoon.

Only last month Ipswich City Council told the QT that they had a clear message for adults with children around water.

"Water is only safe when you keep watch," a council spokesperson said.

"Adults have to take responsibility for children at all times, no matter how safe it might seem.

"Council also reminds people that lifeguards are not babysitters.

"And, in addition to children, adults should look out for non-swimmers and others not confident in the water by keeping them within arm's reach.

"Finally, you cannot have any water safe message without the usual staples: slip, slop, slap and keep up the fluid intake."