Child sex offender caught with ‘pants down’ near school

A convicted child sex offender caught with his pants down near a Coffs Harbour primary school just days after being released on parole blamed his actions on loose clothing, a court has heard.

A grey-haired Ben Jason Fogarty, who pleaded guilty to a charge of offensive conduct, sat in silence during his sentencing at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

It was heard that in October last year, Fogarty had just been released from jail for possessing child abuse material when the offence took place just a short distance from Coffs Harbour Public School.

A witness reported Fogarty to police after seeing him standing in the middle of a footpath with his pants down, exposing himself.

Police arrived at the scene and Fogarty was subsequently arrested and charged.

The defence told the court that Fogarty was homeless and had no money after being released on parole - and at the time of the offence he was still wearing clothes provided to him by the jail which "didn't fit."

The man was sentenced in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

It was heard he had spent a number of nights sleeping in shelters and had been walking around the Botanic Garden area near the CBD in search of somewhere to stay.

Fogarty told his lawyer he "wasn't sure what happened" but had no food and was suffering dehydration at the time of the offence.

The defence, who urged the magistrate not to impose a jail sentence, said Fogarty had since been staying at a local hostel and was receiving treatment for mental health and addiction issues.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers accepted that the offender's transition back into the community was difficult in terms of finding housing, however despite this he said the offence raised "significant" concerns.

"The offence itself is serious … and is aggravated very significantly by the fact he had just been released on parole in relation to a child abuse material matter," he said.

The prosecution urged Magistrate Rodgers to sentence Fogarty to jail however the magistrate said an alternative to jail time with supervision from Community Corrections was more appropriate.

Fogarty was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order.

