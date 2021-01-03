Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
News

Child in serious condition after being hit by a car

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd Jan 2021 6:53 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in Evans Head.

Emergency services were called to Elm St about 4.30pm today.

The seven-year-old was treated at the scene for head injuries before being airlifted to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was uninjured and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.  

More to come.

More Stories

child hit by car crash editors picks evans head northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Premium Content MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Weather It’s no surprise it was a wet month, but just how wet did it end up being? Take a look at the official figures

        Elderly man injured in shocking NYE hit-and-run

        Premium Content Elderly man injured in shocking NYE hit-and-run

        News Coffs police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

        All the new rules coming in NSW

        All the new rules coming in NSW

        Health Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces tough new restrictions

        NEW YEAR’S BABY: Meet Coffs’ first bub of 2021

        Premium Content NEW YEAR’S BABY: Meet Coffs’ first bub of 2021

        News It was a very happy new year’s indeed for this local couple.