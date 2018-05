Mn taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station following a report to local Police.

Trevor Veale

A MAN has been charged after an alleged breach of the Child Protection Act.

Around 7.30pm on Friday, May 18, a 73-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station following a report to local Police.

Police said he was questioned and later charged due to failing to comply with reporting obligations.

The 73-year-old was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Saturday and will reappear at the same court today.