A man will appear in court next month on two counts of possessing child abuse material. Matt Deans
Child pornography seized from Coffs Harbour home

28th Feb 2019 2:30 PM
A MAN has been charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material after Coffs Harbour detectives executed a search warrant on a local home.

Police said a 56-year-old will appear on the charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on April 1.

The man's arrest came after detectives executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

It's alleged police seized a number of electronic items and computers.

"The materials that were seized will be the subject of analysis and that will determine whether further offences are laid," Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said.

"This arrest is a timely warning to parents to be vigilant with their children, to monitor their website use, as there are predators lurking on the net and targetting kids," he said.

