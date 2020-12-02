Menu
Stephen Leach leaves court on bail.
Crime

Child molester bailed to live at Sunshine Coast caravan park

Felicity Ripper
2nd Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:07 PM
A molester has been given bail to a caravan park while he awaits sentencing for touching a child more than once.

Stephen Leach, 65, walked from Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The court heard the offences occurred between 2014 and 2015.

Child molester's 'very last' chance to walk free

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Leach was not living at his bail address when police conducted a routine check.

He argued Leach could begin serving his sentence now and asked that he be required to report to police if he was granted bail.

The court heard Leach had moved to a caravan park in the Sunshine Coast's north.

He was granted bail with the condition he report to police every Tuesday.

Leach is due to be sentenced in late January.

child molester court crime
