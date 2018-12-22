Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Child injured as car crashes into CQ backyard

21st Dec 2018 8:00 PM

7PM: A SPOKESPERSON for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed both previous incidents at Gracemere are related.

Reports now indicate that a man in his 30s had a seizure behind the wheel at a Cherryfield Rd address shortly before 6.30pm Friday evening.

As a result he reversed rapidly into the backyard of a nearby home, an Abby Dr address, where a four year-old boy was struck.

The boy sustained minor superficial injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the incident.

6.40PM: A FOUR year-old boy has been hit by an out of control car that crashed into a backyard in Gracemere.

Reports suggest the car crashed into the backyard of a home on Abby Drive in Gracemere shortly before 6.30pm this evening.

Initial reports indicate the boy sustained minor superficial lacerations to the arms and legs.

Meanwhile in Cherryfield Rd, a 30 year-old male has reportedly had a seizure behind the wheel of a car.

As a result the car he was driving has reportedly reversed rapidly into a fence nearby.

backyard car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Alleged drug dealing racket exposed in northern NSW

    premium_icon Alleged drug dealing racket exposed in northern NSW

    News It's alleged a number of drug dealers have been travelling almost 200km to Coffs Harbour to purchase large amounts of ecstasy, cocaine and amphetamines.

    Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

    Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

    News A man has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this...

    Lifeguard's plea to beachgoers following tragic drownings

    Lifeguard's plea to beachgoers following tragic drownings

    Health Coffs lifeguard co-ordinator reflects on Moonee Beach drownings.

    Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

    premium_icon Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

    Environment Dangerous pesticide found in dead fish.

    Local Partners