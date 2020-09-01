Police investigate how child came to be hit in driveway

A police investigation is under way after a child was struck by a car in a driveway following a domestic violence incident.

A child is being treated at the Queensland Children's Hospital after being hit by a car in the driveway of a Loganholme property this morning.

Police said they were called to the Drews Rd address after a domestic violence incident just after 9.35am.

The Department of Child Safety is investigating along with police and QPS units.

An ambulance was called but because of the nature of the incident no more details are available.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

