Police believe an armed man is holding a young child hostage in a home.
Child held hostage in home with armed man

by Elise Williams, Thomas Chamberlin
18th Feb 2021 1:49 PM
Police have swarmed a suburb on Brisbane's southside, with fears a child is being held inside a home with an armed man.

The Courier-Mail has been told it is being treated as a hostage situation and that the child is as young as five.

Officers from the Special Emergency Response Team and the Public Safety Response Team are both on scene.

Police have issued an emergency declaration, and have urged the public to avoid the area.

The exclusion zone is bounded by Dyson Avenue, Geddes Place, Beenleigh Rd and Ganda Place.

A statement from police has urged residents within the exclusion zone to follow advice of emergency services on the ground.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said multiple specialist crews were called to the address following reports of an armed man.

He would not comment on the type of weapon the man is armed with, while police are unsure if anyone is inside the home with the man.

Trains on the Beenleigh line, which runs partially through the exclusion zone, will now run express between Sunnybank and Coopers Plains, bypassing Banoon station.

More to come

 

 

