A man and a woman have died in Nunawading, while a child also found in the car was unharmed. Picture: Sarah Matray
Child found in car with dead woman

15th Sep 2019 9:14 AM

A man and a woman have died after they were found in a white Audi in Melbourne's east last night, but a child also found in the car was unharmed.

Emergency services were called to Mount Pleasant Road in Nunawading just after 6pm last night.

A woman was found dead inside the car, while the man died at the scene a short time later.

The child, also found in the car, was uninjured.

"It's terrible. I've lived here for 25 years. We are very much a quiet little community particularly at our end of the street," one neighbour told The Age.

Police believe the man and the woman were known to each other.

"The female was deceased when emergency services arrived," a police spokeswoman told The Age. "The male died at the scene a short time later.

"A child that was also believed to have been in the vehicle was not physically injured."

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be determined and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The circumstances around the death remain under investigation.

