Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Child found dead inside washing machine
Child found dead inside washing machine
News

Child found dead inside washing machine

by NZ Herald
22nd Feb 2021 12:45 PM

A young child has reportedly died after being found in a running washing machine at a Christchurch house.

The pre-school age child was found unresponsive in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on, Stuff reports.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were notified of an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay about 5pm on Friday.

"One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died," the spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed."

Waihoro/Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolyn Potter said the community was resilient and would rally around the family.

"This is a sadness that's beyond talking about."

Spreydon ward councillor Dr Melanie Coker said she had only learnt about the "absolutely heart breaking" incident after seeing media reports, but sent her condolences to the family.

It is understood the child's death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Originally published as Child found dead inside washing machine

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

child christchurch death editors picks washing machine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fruit eating and convict caring top North Coast jobs list

        Premium Content Fruit eating and convict caring top North Coast jobs list

        Business There are a range of great positions up for grabs, are you ready for a career change?

        Urgent need for more magistrates in Coffs and Clarence

        Premium Content Urgent need for more magistrates in Coffs and Clarence

        News Law Society of NSW president will be in the region today to push for more resources...

        REVEALED: Road map for our local vaccine delivery

        Premium Content REVEALED: Road map for our local vaccine delivery

        News Healthy North Coast explains the road forward as first week of local vaccination...

        IN COURT: 67 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 67 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Monday, February...