Horror crash prompts desperate plea from police

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman had stern words for local drivers following a horror car crash inland of Coffs.

"People are driving cars and killing themselves. People are killing passengers, killing family members.

"A motor vehicle is a dangerous weapon."

Those are the exasperated words of Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman, who has made yet another plea after a horror crash left a child in a critical condition.

"Most people killed or seriously injured on roads here in the Coffs/Clarence Police District are locals. It clearly indicates they're taking no care with their local roads," he said.

"People have got to learn that [driving] is not a right - it's a privilege."

At around 3.45pm yesterday, police were called to Armidale Rd at Dundurrabin, inland of Coffs, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

On arrival at the remote location, police located a black Holden commodore which had left the road before going down an embankment and striking a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, extricated herself from the wreck - however her 7-year-old passenger was trapped.

It was some time before crews could free her, and she was flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital with a critical head injury.

She currently remains at the hospital in a critical condition.

The driver was breath tested and allegedly returned a positive a reading of .067. She was arrested, and remains under police guard at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Insp Gorman would not confirm the relationship between the passengers, but said they were locals in the area.

He also confirmed speed was a factor being considered in the investigation.

"Investigations are continuing and police wish to keep her under guard as she's still under arrest," he said.

"We're calling on local citizens to take care on their local roads - take time, think about themselves, think about their families, think about everything else.

"Don't use your phone, don't drink and drive, and do obey speed limits."

It was just over one year ago today that Insp Gorman had strong words for local motorists, after a total of five deaths occurred on Coffs/Clarence roads within the month of October 2019.

"It's gone beyond a joke," he told the media at the time, "we're sick of it. If you make a poor decision, we will be taking action."

Anyone with information on the Dundurrabin incident is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers.