Child care package rolling out to support families

FAMILY BENEFITS: The Federal Coalition says child care changes will be better for parents under pressure.

FAMILY BENEFITS: The Federal Coalition says child care changes will be better for parents under pressure. David Nielsen

OVER 5,500 families on the Mid North Coast will receive support under changes to child care made by the Federal Government.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the package will provide support to families who work long hours and earn the least.

"We know cost pressures families face so we've taken action to overhaul a broken system,” he said.

"Families using child care on the Mid North Coast should be reassured relief is around the corner.

Minister for Education and Training, Simon Birmingham, announced funding of $2.5 billion investment and comprehensive changes to the subsidy system, a new hourly rate cap and the end of the $7,613 annual rebate cap.

"With 1.15 million Australian families set to access child care next year it's important families have the opportunity to plan for the changes,” the Minister said.

"I urge families to visit our child care estimator, plug in their details and see exactly how they're set to benefit.”

More information on child care reforms at: www.education.gov.au/childcare