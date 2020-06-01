Child abuser claims to be no longer a threat after gender change

A child sex offender believes she is no longer a threat after undergoing gender reassignment.

A child sex offender believes she is no longer a threat after undergoing gender reassignment.

A SEX offender will be freed from prison after arguing she is no longer a risk to the community since undergoing gender reassignment.

Jeffrey Terrence Anderson, 34, will be released from jail tomorrow after serving 12 years in jail for a string of heinous sex crimes committed against children between 2005 and 2007.

At 19, Anderson had sex with a 12-year-old underneath Carindale Shopping Centre and was sentenced to 2½ years’ jail.

Two years later, Anderson sexually abused two six-year-olds he was babysitting.

He was jailed for 7½ years for indecent treatment of a child and unlawful sodomy.

In 2016, Anderson was transferred from Wolston Correctional Centre to the Lotus Glen Correctional Centre, west of Cairns so he could access transgender support services and begin hormone treatment.

In a court judgment published online it was revealed that Anderson “firmly believes” the “new identity as a woman” would make her less likely to offend.

Psychologist Luke Hatzipetrou was sceptical of this.

“Mr Anderson’s belief that the risk of reoffending would be mitigated by becoming a woman is not supported and somewhat naive,” Dr Hatzipetrou said.

Psychologist Michael Beech said while hormone treatment has been used in people with sexual deviance to lower the risk of offending, Anderson’s offending had continued.

“The fact that child images have been found in his possession as recently as November 2017 indicates that there is an ongoing preoccupation with children,” Dr Beech said.

Since 2008, prison guards have repeatedly found Anderson in possession of photographs of children.

Disturbingly, guards found a three-page pedophilic pornographic story in Anderson’s cell that Anderson had handwritten and fantasised about having a sexual encounter with a three-year-old.

Last week, the Brisbane Supreme Court found that over the past two years Anderson has become “more emotionally stable and secure”.

The court ruled the risk of reoffending could be effectively managed through a 10-year supervision order.

Anderson will be released from jail at 10am tomorrow.

Anderson will remain on the supervision order until June 2030 and must not have any contact with children. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland’s DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW’s Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).