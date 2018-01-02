Menu
Login
Sport

Cherries go bananas

Members of the AFC Bournemouth Sydney Supporters group bring their L team's red and black to the Big Banana.
Members of the AFC Bournemouth Sydney Supporters group bring their L team's red and black to the Big Banana.
Brad Greenshields
by

FOOTBALL fans on the south coast of England found out about the Big Banana on the weekend.

More than 10,000 people went to Vitality Stadium to watch AFC Bournemouth host Everton and those that bought the match day program were probably wondering about Coffs Harbour's iconic attraction.

The reason why the Big Banana made in appearance in the Cherries' program was because of a trip a pair of the club's Sydney Supporters group made to Coffs Harbour to meet local youngster Joshua Harrington, an AFC Bournemouth fan himself.

The program said "Coffs Harbour is akin to the Winward Islands in the Caribbean as far as banana plantations and production is concerned".

The above picture went with the piece in the program which also revealed Joshua was presented with a Cherries training top once it was known the youngster was growing out of his red and black home shirt.

Topics:  afc bournemouth big banana bournemouth coffs harbour english premier league epl soccer

Coffs Coast Advocate
Swap your old for the new

Swap your old for the new

STAY safe on the water by upgrading your life jacket so when a turn of events unfolds, you can be assured you have a working jacket.

Goal setting for 2018? Prepare for disappointment

GOOD INTENTIONS: Writing down your plans helps you achieve those New Year resolutions.

Writing it down helps to carry out your New Year resolution

Warning for large hailstones and damaging winds

The latest storm warning is for severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds.

Coffs, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo included in warning area.

Local champion Norelle honoured as Sawtellian of the Year

Warren Hollyman, Norelle Reeves and Denise Knight.

Local woman Norelle Reeves recognised as Sawtellian of the Year.

Local Partners

Seven fun run wins in a row for Jordan

JORDAN Gusman has won the traditional New Years Day fun run at Sawtell for a seventh consecutive year.

Starting the year with a fun run through Sawtell

RACING AHEAD: The Sawtell Fun Run will be run on New Years Day.

Tradition is set to continue at Sawtell on New Years Day.

Cricket's drop-in pitch debate reaches boiling point

A groundsman works on the MCG pitch during the Boxing Day Test.

Drop-in pitches back in spotlight after MCG's 'Bore War'