Cherries go bananas

Members of the AFC Bournemouth Sydney Supporters group bring their L team's red and black to the Big Banana.

FOOTBALL fans on the south coast of England found out about the Big Banana on the weekend.

More than 10,000 people went to Vitality Stadium to watch AFC Bournemouth host Everton and those that bought the match day program were probably wondering about Coffs Harbour's iconic attraction.

The reason why the Big Banana made in appearance in the Cherries' program was because of a trip a pair of the club's Sydney Supporters group made to Coffs Harbour to meet local youngster Joshua Harrington, an AFC Bournemouth fan himself.

The program said "Coffs Harbour is akin to the Winward Islands in the Caribbean as far as banana plantations and production is concerned".

The above picture went with the piece in the program which also revealed Joshua was presented with a Cherries training top once it was known the youngster was growing out of his red and black home shirt.