Cher reveals secrets behind Tom Cruise fling

Cher has opened up about her relationship with Tom Cruise. Picture: AFP

IT'S no secret that Cher and Tom Cruise had a fling in the 1980s. But how did their romance ignite?

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Cher revealed the couple initially met at Sean Penn and Madonna's wedding in 1985.

But the icon said it was a shared learning disability would reunite them again, reports the New York Post.

"Then a bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic," she said.

So as it seems, the pair's first date was at the White House under the watchful eye of Ronald Reagan. But she denies there was any hanky-panky at the famous address.

"No, no, no!" she said of any naughty behaviour. However, sparks would soon fly. "We didn't go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there."

In 2013, Cher, now 72, put Cruise, now 56, on her list of top five lovers of all time.

Talking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Cher added, "It was pretty hot and heavy for a little minute."

She also called Cruise, now a Scientologist, a "great, loveable guy."

Asked if she currently had a boyfriend, Cher said: "Not … not this week. I'm still on the lookout. The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don't want to go any place with them because you can't keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram," she said. "There's no way to keep something … special."

The icon did speak about some of her famous exes, revealing she's still friendly with most of them.

Speaking of Val Kilmer, who starred opposite Cruise in Top Gun, the singer said: "When we kissed I thought my head would shoot right off my body."

Of music mogul David Geffen, she said: "If it wasn't for him I'd have ended up on the street."

She also said Kiss star Gene Simmons, was "the one I'm crazy about", and that Rob Camilletti, a bagel baker 18 years her junior, was "possibly the one true love of my life".

She also said she remained close to ex-husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman until their respective deaths.

- with the New York Post