Chemist keeps on delivering in times of great need

THE best in business adapt to the market in tough times.

Take Terry White Chemmart in Park Beach Plaza as an example.

Under coronavirus shutdowns, owner Tanya Maloney and her pharmacy staff have ensured the scripts continued to be filled.

The pharmacy has introduced a triage entry to the store, where customers are questioned about their health and asked to sanitise their hands for the protection of staff and shoppers.

Tanya Maloney of Terry White Chemmart Park Beach Plaza. Matt Deans

"As well as instore service, we are also home-delivering medications to customers and we have also set up a drive-through bay in the Park Beach Plaza carpark, where if people are sick they can call us and we will deliver their medications to them in their cars when they park under the marquee," Ms Maloney said.

Pharmaceutical home delivery is not a new thing for the Terry White chain.

When Terry and wife Rhonda founded their first pharmacy in 1959 on the peninsula at Woody Point, customers often found it difficult to get to the store.

Krystie Henry of Terry White Chemmart Park Beach Plaza. Matt Deans

So the pharmacy went mobile, with orders placed over two-way radios and medications delivered to homes by vehicle.

Sixty years on and under the tough constraints of the coronavirus lockdown, Ms Maloney and her team are offering a similar service.