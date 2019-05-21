Chemical drums and councillor fees on the agenda

Empty chemical containers were found dumped in a State Forest near Woolgoolga in February.

A COFFS councillor is calling for another drumMUSTER site to be established in the Northern Beaches to allow farmers to dispose of their empty chemical drums more easily.

With a large proportion of agricultural activity taking place in the northern end of the local government area, Coffs Harbour councillor Tegan Swan says a drumMUSTER site should be established there.

There is a collection point at the Coffs Coast Resource Recovery Park at Englands Rd, but a recent illegal dumping incident at the Wedding Bells State Forest near Woolgoolga highlighted the need for another one.

In February a HAZMAT team was called in to clean up a pile of empty containers dumped at the forest which featured labels showing they were for various kinds of pesticides used in agriculture - some highly toxic like Spectrum 200SC and Lannate.

Since its inception in 1998 the drumMUSTER program has recycled more than 33million chemical containers.

Once the containers are collected they are recycled into reusable products such as wheelie bins, road signs and fence posts.

Councillor fees to rise

COUNCILLOR fees for the next financial year will also be on the agenda at this week's meeting.

Each year the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal determines the maximum and minimum fees to be paid in the next financial year.

The tribunal has recommended a 2.5per cent increase for the next financial year and Coffs council will seek to have fees for councillors and the mayor set at maximum levels.

Under the new arrangement, the annual fee for councillors will be $20,280 and an additional $44,250 for the mayor.

Woolgoolga and Sawtell pools

A CONSULTANT has found both the Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools are 'past their end of life' and need to be replaced.

Coffs Harbour City Council engaged SGL Consulting Group to conduct a review of the aging facilities and to provide a strategy on any upgrade.

Currently the Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools are both 25 metres and consideration was given to the costs and benefits of installing new 50-metre pools but the report has recommended 25 metre structures in each town expanded to 8 lanes with adequate accessibility for the elderly and disabled.

Access by people with disabilities into the Woolgoolga pool is not available and a hoist is provided at the Sawtell pool although hoists are not considered best practice for a modern aquatic facility.

Councillors will consider endorsing the 'Strategy for Sawtell and Woolgoolga Swimming Pools Final Report' and putting it on public exhibition for a minimum of 28 days - read more about the pool plans here.