Administrator Greg Chemello.
Council News

City boss takes razor to Ipswich councillors' committees

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Oct 2018 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:40 PM

IPSWICH City Council will slash its 10 committees in half in an effort to improve the organisation's community and corporate plans.

Research found Ipswich had more committees than any other local government area, with some councils even ditching the committee structure.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the reduced numbers would drive the council towards its publicly-stated goals.

"I think this is a good proposal and aligns with our Advance Ipswich goals," he said.

The council previously had 10 committees:

  • Infrastructure and Emergency Management 
  • Works, Parks and Sport; Conservation and Environment 
  • Libraries and Tourism
  • Arts and Community Development
  • Health, Security and Community Safety
  • Planning, Development and Heritage
  • Economic Development and Digital City
  • City Management, Finance and Community Engagement and Specific Purposes

Different councillors chaired the committee and made recommendations to the council.

Committees will be merged and rebadged as Economic Development; Growth and Infrastructure; Communities; Environment; and Governance.

The first meetings will be held on November 7.

Ipswich Queensland Times

